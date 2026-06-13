Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires Shares of 43,000 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

Amphenol stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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