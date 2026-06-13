Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,065 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 189,577 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 9.1% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $100,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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