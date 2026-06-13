Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys 23,784 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 196.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,864 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $467.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $452.05 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $516.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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