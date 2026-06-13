Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,164 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 46,113 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up about 3.6% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Lumentum worth $40,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $474,495,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $136,401,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Up 3.6%

Lumentum stock opened at $921.56 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $897.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here