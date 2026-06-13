Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $16.39 Million Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 6,114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 232,365 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises 1.5% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned 0.19% of Flowserve worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,995,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $117,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $220,367,000 after buying an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,330,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE FLS opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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