Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New $895,000 Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $40,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock worth $85,803,000 after acquiring an additional 716,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE SEI opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,551.71. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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