Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New $9.51 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,527 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $9,508,000. Quanta Services accounts for 0.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $708.86 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.06 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $675.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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