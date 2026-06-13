Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sandisk by 2,971.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,857 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Sandisk by 17,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,435 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Sandisk by 1,097.7% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,558 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,021.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,288.10 and its 200 day moving average is $749.25.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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