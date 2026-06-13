Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Purchases 179,266 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,366 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,266 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in NU were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 361,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,045.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,438 shares during the period. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $2,784,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. CICC Research began coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research cut NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.16 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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