Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 108,278 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1,331.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,408 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 30.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 228,107 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,747 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.59 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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