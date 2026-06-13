Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Sells 40,462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 40,462 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.0% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $398.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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