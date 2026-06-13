Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $895,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $618,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,909 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,943,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $336,009,000 after acquiring an additional 555,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $282.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day moving average of $343.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.77 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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