Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,707 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 58,337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $340,131,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,396,000 after purchasing an additional 994,299 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,178,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $133,080,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,978.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore upgraded Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

See Also

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