Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.49% of Kilroy Realty worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $38.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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