Kimbell Royalty $KRP Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,874 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 410,839 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Kimbell Royalty worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company's stock.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Down 2.9%

KRP opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.29. Kimbell Royalty has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.80.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.25 million. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. Kimbell Royalty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.52%.

Kimbell Royalty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Kimbell Royalty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Kimbell Royalty from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Kimbell Royalty in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimbell Royalty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $95,698.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,360.24. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP NYSE: KRP is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership's business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company's asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

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