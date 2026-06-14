Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 748.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,369 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ KMB opened at $102.29 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $137.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. Kimberly-Clark's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

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