Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,539 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 3.0%

KMB opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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