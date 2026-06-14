Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,620 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,846,734 shares of the company's stock worth $4,121,027,000 after purchasing an additional 315,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,125,118 shares of the company's stock worth $2,157,746,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,917,154 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 299,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322,198 shares of the company's stock worth $836,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock worth $790,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $102.29 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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