Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 391,000 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 0.8% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,368,407 shares of the company's stock worth $743,399,000 after buying an additional 7,341,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $521,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 459.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company's stock worth $2,615,382,000 after purchasing an additional 997,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $107.31 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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