Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,555 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,135 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 61,795 shares of the company's stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock worth $790,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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