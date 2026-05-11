Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stake Lessened by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $11,973,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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