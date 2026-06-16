Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stock Holdings Lifted by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,630 shares of the company's stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,135 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,774,290 shares of the company's stock worth $281,258,000 after acquiring an additional 334,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the company's stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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