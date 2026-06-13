Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI is SIR Capital Management L.P.'s 2nd Largest Position

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,726 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 292,153 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 4.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $42,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,901,553 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $299,684,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 659,452 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 197,392 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,509,597 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $41,499,000 after buying an additional 105,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 797,706 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 58,280 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6%

KMI stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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