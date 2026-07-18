Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,352,286 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Kinder Morgan worth $414,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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