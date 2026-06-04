Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,203 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 720,295 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $93,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,134,522 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,188,000 after buying an additional 159,204 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $555,825. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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