Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 519.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,435 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 544,617 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 261,027 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317,325 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,040 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 561,238 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 389,628 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $742,855. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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