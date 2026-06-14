Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,032 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 192,506 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.5% of Bollard Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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