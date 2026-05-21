Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,683 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan increased its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share from $0.29, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock for investors seeking yield. The raise supports the view that cash flow remains strong and that management is prioritizing shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan increased its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share from $0.29, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock for investors seeking yield. The raise supports the view that cash flow remains strong and that management is prioritizing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat was strong, with EPS of $0.48 topping estimates of $0.38 and revenue rising 13.8% year over year to $4.83 billion, which suggests its pipeline and terminal business is still performing well.

The company’s latest earnings beat was strong, with EPS of $0.48 topping estimates of $0.38 and revenue rising 13.8% year over year to $4.83 billion, which suggests its pipeline and terminal business is still performing well. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and recent fund buying shows some investors continue to add exposure to KMI, which can help support sentiment around the stock.

Institutional ownership remains high, and recent fund buying shows some investors continue to add exposure to KMI, which can help support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price near the current trading range. That indicates Wall Street sees limited upside, but not a major deterioration in the story.

Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price near the current trading range. That indicates Wall Street sees limited upside, but not a major deterioration in the story. Negative Sentiment: VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which is not a strong negative signal on its own, but insider selling can still weigh on investor sentiment near all-time highs.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here