Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 61,537 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,312.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,226 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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