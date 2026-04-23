Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,841,088 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,146,663,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,213,561 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,414,854,000 after purchasing an additional 143,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 913,121 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,064,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $722,247,000 after purchasing an additional 424,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,971,514.62. This trade represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.05, for a total value of $2,166,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,127,439. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 64,272 shares of company stock valued at $69,823,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,061.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,010.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,064.88. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $888.76 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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