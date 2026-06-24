Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,179 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 98,783 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.84% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $30,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KNSA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,554.60. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 653,301 shares of company stock worth $34,046,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.12.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International wasn't on the list.

While Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here