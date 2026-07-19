Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires 4,669 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $258.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $439.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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