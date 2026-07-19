Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires 4,669 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
FactSet Research Systems logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kinsale Capital Group increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.3% in Q1, buying 4,669 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 22,418 shares worth about $4.86 million.
  • FactSet reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $4.53 versus estimates of $4.44 and revenue of $622.92 million, up 6.4% year over year. The company also raised its dividend to $1.16 per share from $1.10.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: FactSet has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253, even though the stock recently traded at $258.35 and several firms adjusted their targets upward.
  • Interested in FactSet Research Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $258.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $439.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FactSet Research Systems Right Now?

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines