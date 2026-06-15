Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL is Maren Capital LLC's 10th Largest Position

Maren Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,917 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for 4.9% of Maren Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maren Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $91,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,653,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,366,000 after acquiring an additional 533,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,916,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,621.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,141.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KNSL opened at $311.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.20 and a 12 month high of $512.76. The stock's 50 day moving average is $323.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $390.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher R. Tangard acquired 330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,520. This trade represents a 660.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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