State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,512 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 715,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $232,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $878,600,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,457,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,595,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,824,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE KNSL opened at $416.04 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.20 and a 12 month high of $421.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.09 and a 200-day moving average of $351.94. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $454.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $377.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $359.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group is a specialty insurance company focused on the excess and surplus lines market. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company provides coverage for businesses and risks that may be difficult to insure in the standard market. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty insurance, professional liability coverage and other specialty products. Kinsale distributes its policies primarily through independent insurance agents and brokers. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Kinsale serves customers across the United States.

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