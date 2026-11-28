Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 75,562 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 11.50% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $835,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,466,000. Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 155.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $416.04 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.20 and a 1 year high of $421.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company's fifty day moving average is $367.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.94.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.59. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $454.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is presently 4.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $377.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $359.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group is a specialty insurance company focused on the excess and surplus lines market. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company provides coverage for businesses and risks that may be difficult to insure in the standard market. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty insurance, professional liability coverage and other specialty products. Kinsale distributes its policies primarily through independent insurance agents and brokers. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Kinsale serves customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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