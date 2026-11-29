Port Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 68,160 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $12,466,000. Crawford Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,466,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $359.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock opened at $416.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.20 and a 1 year high of $421.90. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $367.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.94.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $401.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group is a specialty insurance company focused on the excess and surplus lines market. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company provides coverage for businesses and risks that may be difficult to insure in the standard market. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty insurance, professional liability coverage and other specialty products. Kinsale distributes its policies primarily through independent insurance agents and brokers. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Kinsale serves customers across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinsale Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinsale Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Kinsale Capital Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report