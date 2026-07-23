Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404,714 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 851,953 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.63% of Kirby worth $186,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $49,632,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 52,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total transaction of $1,647,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,680.02. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,691 shares of company stock worth $2,579,036 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.20.

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Kirby Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KEX stock opened at $149.21 on Thursday. Kirby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.57 million. Kirby had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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