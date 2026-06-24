Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,926 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Generac by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Generac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $149,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,564.08. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Down 7.1%

NYSE GNRC opened at $274.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $132.91 and a one year high of $296.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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