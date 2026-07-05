K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $79,081,000 after purchasing an additional 124,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 911,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,897,178,000 after buying an additional 3,331,542 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,155 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 67,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,394.60. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $188.68 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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