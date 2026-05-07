K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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