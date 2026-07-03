KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Holdings Boosted by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 352.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,747 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 111,211 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Leonteq Securities AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,657,034,000 after buying an additional 821,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,742 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,903,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,929,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 8,597,044 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,095,951,000 after acquiring an additional 67,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,602,262 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $714,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting KKR & Co. Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

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