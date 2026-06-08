KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602,262 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.63% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $714,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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