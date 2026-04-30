KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,957 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 66,809 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $42,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,038,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $196,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 821,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,981.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 718,536 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700,933 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall acquired 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here