KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 344.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,549 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 1,032,705 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $169,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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