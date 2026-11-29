Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 6,319.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,765 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 350,223 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $32,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,335,100 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $121,895,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,514 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 60,388 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.1950 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider Dane Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $1,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,341.54. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages alternative investment funds and other investment products. Its strategies span private equity, credit, infrastructure and real estate, and the firm also operates in the insurance business through Global Atlantic. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg, Henry Kravis and George Roberts, KKR became known for its role in developing the leveraged-buyout industry. The firm invests in businesses and assets in markets around the world, including the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

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