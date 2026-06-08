Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331,650 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,704 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.77% of Klaviyo worth $75,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $415,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company's stock worth $354,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock worth $115,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $49,300,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $37,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 895,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,764,710.66. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 584,124 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,480. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,694,679 shares of company stock valued at $29,151,767. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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