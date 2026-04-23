Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 6,227.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,345 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 577,079 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.36% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Evercore raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

More Knight-Swift Transportation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on KNX from $60 to $72, signaling upside from current levels and suggesting some analysts see recovery potential. Susquehanna Raises PT

Susquehanna raised its price target on KNX from $60 to $72, signaling upside from current levels and suggesting some analysts see recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive — coverage summaries show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can support the stock as investors digest the quarter. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus remains constructive — coverage summaries show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can support the stock as investors digest the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its Q1 release and hosted a conference call/slides to discuss results; investors should review the call/slides for management commentary and any forward guidance. Press Release

The company filed its Q1 release and hosted a conference call/slides to discuss results; investors should review the call/slides for management commentary and any forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Pre- and post‑earnings analyst notes (Zacks) provide deeper metric checks beyond headline EPS/revenue — useful for investors assessing revenue mix, utilization and contract vs. spot exposure. Zacks Preview

Pre- and post‑earnings analyst notes (Zacks) provide deeper metric checks beyond headline EPS/revenue — useful for investors assessing revenue mix, utilization and contract vs. spot exposure. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was $0.09 for Q1 (company said $0.09 in multiple releases); several outlets flagged this as below many sell‑side expectations and noted the company swung to a first‑quarter loss, which is weighing on sentiment. Revenue rose only modestly (+1.4% Y/Y). Zacks Q1 Review

Reported EPS was $0.09 for Q1 (company said $0.09 in multiple releases); several outlets flagged this as below many sell‑side expectations and noted the company swung to a first‑quarter loss, which is weighing on sentiment. Revenue rose only modestly (+1.4% Y/Y). Negative Sentiment: Management and coverage (WSJ) cite margin pressure from a tighter truckload market and higher fuel costs tied to geopolitical events (war in Iran), key near‑term headwinds for profitability. WSJ: Loss & Headwinds

Management and coverage (WSJ) cite margin pressure from a tighter truckload market and higher fuel costs tied to geopolitical events (war in Iran), key near‑term headwinds for profitability. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability metrics remain thin (low net margin, modest ROE) and the stock’s valuation reflects expectations; if freight demand or fuel trends worsen, downside risk could persist. Company Slides/Release

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,375.32. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $75,661.41. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,186. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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