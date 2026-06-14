Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 340,939 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 273,997 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,150,830 shares of the software maker's stock worth $409,027,000 after purchasing an additional 506,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point set a $100.00 target price on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $150.07. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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