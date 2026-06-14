Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,420 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. Rubrik comprises approximately 1.7% of Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rubrik worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $345,907,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock worth $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock worth $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 210.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company's stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rubrik

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $68.24 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,450. The trade was a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $502,219.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $643,897.19. This represents a 354.48% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

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Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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