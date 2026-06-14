Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Sells 27,514 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,028 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 27,514 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 0.8% of Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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